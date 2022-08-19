Reporter's dairy: OPS’s birthday gift to Chinnamma

“Can you please confirm what Chinnamma said today? Has she referred about OPS,” asked an AMMK district functionary. “Some of us want to put out posters with pictures of all three leaders — Sasikala, Dhinakaran and OPS — but are yet to get a green signal. If the truce is happening, we want to celebrate this as a birthday gift to Sasikala, he said.

However, Sasikala chose not to get committed to developments and instead joined the chorus of BJP leaders and TN Governor RN Ravi in wishing the devouts on Krishna Jayanthi.

“Praying to Lord Krishna will alleviate negative and betrayal thoughts,” she said in her greetings.