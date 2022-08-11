VCK to protest targetting of Dalits in Kallakurichi

In a statement on Thursday, the VCK leader said that certain policemen who are investigating the case are sidetracking the probe and leveling charges against Dalit youths.

He charged that a caste outfit was working in close association with police and felicitating arrests of gullible Dalit youths. The violence has been turned into a discussion point and several youths are being taken into police custody, Thol Thiruvamavalan added.

The VCK leader said that the police in the guise of the investigation was turning the probe into a farce and several Dalit youths and their families were being targetted. Policemen were arresting people after making sure of their caste and that instead of investigating the reasons behind the suicide of the girl student, the policemen were targeting Dalit youths and their families.

He added that the VCK would conduct strong and peaceful protest marches across the state on August 13.