Kallakurichi case: Hearing of bail petitions adjourned

Earlier, on the basis of the complaint lodged by the student's mother, Chinnasalem police registered a case under the Section of suspicious death and arrested 5 persons — Ravikumar, Shanti, School principal, Haripriya, Maths teacher, Keerthika and imprisoned them in Salem Jail. The case was transferred to CB-CID police, who are further investigating into the matter.

On July 13, the 17-yr-old who belonged to Periyanesalur village in the Cuddalore district was found dead in the premises of the school hostel under suspicious circumstances. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, is suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor, triggering violence in Kallakurichi on Sunday. Several, including police, were injured and properties of the school were vandalised.