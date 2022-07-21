Kallakurichi violence: Intel alerted cops 2 days before protest

CHENNAI: The intelligence bureau on Thursday revealed that they had warned the district police before two days and for more than 10 times about the possibility of riots before they took place, stated a Daily Thanthi report.
It has been revealed that the Intelligence Bureau had warned on July 15 that there was a possibility of student organisations and other organisations joining forces to damage the school. In addition to that, 2 days before the riot, officials also had alerted the Villupuram and Kallakurichi district police officers, but it has come to light that the district police did not give importance to this warning and took it as a routine and were indifferent.
The matter has now emerged as an issue between the district police and intelligence agencies. Allegations have been leveled against the district police that the riots happened because they did not take the alert seriously and proper precautions.
Further, an investigation is also under way as to whether the report given by the Intel, in this issue, was brought to the attention of the Special Police Inspector of the District SP in a proper manner.
Protesters were on a rampage on Sunday soon after the death of the student spread in the surrounding areas.
The 17-year-old girl, studying in Class 12 in the private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead on July 13 in the hostel compound. A post-mortem had reportedly indicated that the girl had sustained injuries before her death.
