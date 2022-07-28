'Kallakurichi school should not be handed over to same mgmt'

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) on Thursday urged the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to not handover the Kallakurichi Sakthi Matriculation school to the same management, but to appoint a special officer instead. On July 13, a Class 12 girl allegedly died by suicide, triggering violence and protests, thus forcing to shut down the private school since.

In the letter to the minister, SPCSS-TN comprising of educationalists stated that learning performance of the students will be affected if the school is closed for a long time. “It is the duty of the government to take appropriate measures so that the learning process of the students is not affected, ”added the letter.

Further, SPCSS-TN noted in that letter, “If a similar incident had to happen in a government school, the headmaster would be suspended and subjected to investigation with both the education department and police. However, the State government is failing to ensure the same in regards to the private school.”

The letter detailed that private schools are agencies conducting schools on the behalf of the government. And if any untoward incidents are to occur in private schools, government should ensure same protocol of that of the government school.

Speaking to DT Next, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of SPCSS-TN said, “The reason for girl’s death is yet to be known and the investigation for both the death and violence are underway. In that case, the school cannot be handed over to the same management, putting the lives of students at risk.”