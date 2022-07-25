Online classes for Kallakurichi school students from Wednesday

CHENNAI: Online classes will be held for students of Kallakurichi private school, where a Class 12 girl killed herself, from Wednesday, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh during a press meet, held in Kallakurichi, today.
The School Education Minister chaired a meeting with legislators and district Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath to decide the next course of action. "As per Chief Minister MK Stalin's order, online classes for these students will commence from Wednesday. Classes for 9, 10, 11 and 12 students will start from next week," he added.
The government will look for alternate arrangements to accommodate these students for physical classes within a week, he said.
According to him, a committee led by the Collector will be formed to issue fresh certificates to teachers and students in exchange for damaged certificates.
Special permission will be given to students who are willing to join other schools, he concluded.
On Sunday, State police head C Sylendra Babu, appointed 55 more policemen in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the riots.
On July 13, the 17-yr-old who belonged to Periyanesalur village in the Cuddalore district was found dead in the premises of the school hostel under suspicious circumstances. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, is suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor, triggering violence in Kallakurichi on Sunday. Several, including police, were injured and properties of the school were vandalised.
