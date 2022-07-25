Online classes for Kallakurichi school students from Wednesday

CHENNAI: Online classes will be held for students of Kallakurichi private school, where a Class 12 girl killed herself, from Wednesday, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh during a press meet, held in Kallakurichi, today.

The School Education Minister chaired a meeting with legislators and district Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath to decide the next course of action. "As per Chief Minister MK Stalin's order, online classes for these students will commence from Wednesday. Classes for 9, 10, 11 and 12 students will start from next week," he added.