‘Your election strengthens trust’: Stalin congratulates Murmu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday congratulated the newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu, who took her oath on Monday as the 15th President of India.
He tweeted, "Honourable President designate, I wish to congratulate you on your election as the President of India. Your election conveys and strengthens the Nation's trust in democracy and in the principle of inclusiveness. I am sure that the nation would stand to benefit from your services as the President of this great country and I wish you all the very best." (sic)
In a subsequent tweet, Stalin congratulated the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and tweeted, "Dear Thiru Ram Nath Kovind Avargal, I write this to congratulate you on the successful completion of your term as the President of on this occasion wish to recall your gesture of accepting my invitation to grace the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu lepslative assembly during August 2021. I take this opportunity to thank you for all the support you have extended for the state as the President of the country. I am sure that the country would continue to benefit from you nich experience and I wish you good health and peace." (sic)
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament. Murmu assumed the office of the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Earlier, Murmu on Monday paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital.
