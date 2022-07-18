Presidential polls live: 'Vote for me to save democracy'

CHENNAI: With the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind coming to an end on July 24, around 4,800 MPs and MLAs will vote to elect the 15th President of India today.
The polling will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies.
The counting of votes will take place on July 21 while the next President will take oath on July 25.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde votes in the 16th Presidential election
MLAs cast their votes for the Presidential election, at Punjab and Haryana Assemblies.
Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur casts his vote in the election being held for the post of President of India, in Parliament
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami votes in the 16th Presidential election
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia casts his vote at the Assembly, for Presidential Election.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot casts his vote for the Presidential election
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote in the 16th Presidential election
This election is very important, will set path for country's democracy, whether it will stay or end. I appeal to all voters to listen to their hearts. This is a secret ballot, I hope they'll use their discretion & elect me to save democracy: Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha
Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha says: Vote for me to save democracy
MLAs arrive to cast their votes for the Presidential elections in the Telangana assembly
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik votes in the 16th Presidential election, at the State Assembly in Bhubaneswar.
Voting to elect the next President of India is underway in Manipur Assembly Secretariat, Imphal.
Voting in the election being held for the post of President of India is underway at Parliament
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel casts his vote in Gandhinagar in the election being held for the post of President of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in Delhi
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath casts vote to elect new President, in Lucknow
MLAs show victory sign as they queue up in the State Assembly, Kolkata to cast their votes for the Presidential election.
Stalin who was discharged from Kauvery hospital headed straight to the Secretariat and cast his vote. Stalin was the first voter to exercise his franchise in the Presidential election in TN.
Voting begins for the Presidential election; MPs and MLAs across the country cast their votes.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android