Murmu assumes office of the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NEW DELHI: Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India.
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.
Tri-Services Guard of Honour presented to former President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu inspects her first Guard of Honour after taking the oath, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu assumes the office of the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu receives ceremonial salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Former President Ram Nath Kovind also present with her.
President Droupadi Murmu greets PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and other dignitaries who attended her swearing-in ceremony at the Central Hall of the Parliament.
Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years -the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams &capabilities of crores of women: President Murmu
Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams: President Droupadi Murmu
I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India: President Droupadi Murmu
Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility: President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India.
Murmu receives thunderous applause at the Central Hall of the Parliament.
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu arrived in Parliament in a ceremonial procession shortly before the swearing in commenced.
Before leaving for the swearing-in ceremony, Murmu reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years, where she was welcomed by Kovind and his wife Savita.
The outgoing President had then escorted Murmu to the Presidential study for a brief meeting.
Earlier in the morning, Murmu paid tributes to the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, MPs and principal civil and military officers of the government are in attendance at the swearing in ceremony.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android