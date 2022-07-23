Kallakurichi case: Schoolgirl's body to be buried today
CHENNAI: Parents of the Kallakurichi schoolgirl decided to conduct the last rites and cremate the body in Periyanesalur village of Cuddalore district today. The girl died after jumping from school building on July 13.
The body of the deceased schoolgirl was handed over to her parents on Saturday morning for last rites. Meanwhile, JCP vehicles were called and steps are being taken to cremate the body.
It was informed that if any issues arise in the result of the post-mortem, the body will be re-examined.
Earlier, the Madras High Court directed the parents to get the body on Saturday between 6 am and 7 am and conduct the last rites peacefully on the same day evening. Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the direction on hearing the plea by the parents of the deceased schoolgirl for conducting the re-post-mortem with a doctor of their choice.
Justice Kumar also directed the JIPMER to review the re-post mortem report of the girl by appointing three JIPMER doctors and a forensic expert, including Dr Kusa Kumar Shaha, Dr Siddharth Das, and Dr Ambika Prasad Patra. The judge also directed the State to recommend a forensic expert.
“The above expert team of doctors is directed to analyze the videographs of the two postmortems and the two postmortem certificates in respect of the death of the girl and give its final opinion to the learned chief judicial magistrate, Villupuram in a sealed cover within a month, ” the judge held.
On July 13, the 17-yr-old who belonged to Periyanesalur village in the Cuddalore district was found dead in the premises of the school hostel. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, is suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor and had turned violent in Kallakurichi on Sunday. Several, including police, were injured and properties of the school were vandalised in the riot.
