Kallakurichi student death: 'Functioning of hostel illegal'

CHENNAI: After running an initial investigation at the private school in Kallakurichi's Kaniyamoor, where a minor girl allegedly killed herself, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) have reported that the school's hostel was functioning illegally.

NCPCR Commissioner Saraswati briefed the scribes following the investigation.

She said the school authorities have housed 24 girl students in the hostel without approval. "I have raised the issue to the district Collector and the girl's safety would have been ensured had the school not flouted the legalities," she added.

A Class 12 student's suspicious death on July 13 and violence that followed on July 17 had set off a Statewide uproar. While parents of the girl, educationists and activists alleged failure of the school system for not ensuring safety of the children. Taking the accusation further, some even allege that the school authorities's 'coerced' the student to take the extreme step.

The girl, late at night on July 12, had jumped off the hostel building in a bid to kill herself. She was declared brought dead by the hospital in the early hours of July 13. Parents of the girl pointing to lack of proper response have alleged foul play in their child's death. They refused to receive their daughter's mortal corpse after a re-postmortem was ordered by the court in their absence. The parents moved the Supreme Court to direct for conducting another postmortem in the presence of a forensic expert of their choice, the apex court has refused to entertain their plea.

On Wednesday, fresh CCTV footage surfaced of the girl seen strolling on her hostel corridor a few hours before her jumping from the building.