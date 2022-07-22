Chess Olympiad 2022: College girls in Madurai paint faces

TamilNadu

Earlier on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation decided to run five free buses from Chennai to Mahabalipuram owing to competition from July 25 every 1 hour.
CHENNAI: To popularise the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 that is set to happen in Mahabalipuram, from July 28 to August 10, college students from Madurai painted their faces like a chess boars and participated in various competitions.

An animation video for the same was released on Wednesday that featured iconic places in Chennai designed with chess pieces placed next to Light House, LIC building, Valluvar Kottam, Kathipara bridge, Napier bridge, Chennai Central, and Mahabalipuram temple.

For the competition, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 92.13 crore and about 2,500 players and coaches from across the world are set to take part in the tournament and for sports enthusiasts, Tamil Nadu shall be the centre of international attraction.

The Chess Olympiad is going to be held in an indoor sports hall for chess players is being constructed on an area of ​​52,000 square feet at the Portpoint Sheraton hotel complex in Pooncheri.

