Chess Olympiad 2022: 5 free buses to operate from Chennai to Mahabs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation has decided to run free buses from Chennai to Mahabalipuram owing to 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 that is set to happen in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, from July 28 to August 10.
The five free buses will begin its free service to Mahabalipuram from July 25 every 1 hour. These buses will be operated from Madhya Kailash to Sholinganallur via Rajiv Gandhi Road and will reach the spot through ECR. The buses will stop at 19 places that include SRP Tools, PTC, Quarters, and Muttukadu.
An official of the Tourism Development said, " People will visit Mahabalipuram to watch the Chess Olympiad. Free buses will run for their convenience till the end of the competition."
Recently, an animation video for the same was released on Wednesday featured iconic places in Chennai designed with chess pieces placed next to Light House, LIC building, Valluvar Kottam, Kathipara bridge, Napier bridge, Chennai Central, and Mahabalipuram temple.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android