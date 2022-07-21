Chess Olympiad 2022: 5 free buses to operate from Chennai to Mahabs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation has decided to run free buses from Chennai to Mahabalipuram owing to 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 that is set to happen in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, from July 28 to August 10.

The five free buses will begin its free service to Mahabalipuram from July 25 every 1 hour. These buses will be operated from Madhya Kailash to Sholinganallur via Rajiv Gandhi Road and will reach the spot through ECR. The buses will stop at 19 places that include SRP Tools, PTC, Quarters, and Muttukadu.