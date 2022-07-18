TamilNadu

Kallakurichi violence: 987 pvt schools in TN stayed shut today

KR Nandakumar, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE school association on Sunday marking their protest against violence at Kallakurichi announced closure of private schools.
CHENNAI: In connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl, followed by arson and protest at Chinnasalem of Kallakurichi district on Sunday, 987 private schools on Monday remained closed in Tamil Nadu.

According to the directorate of matriculation schools, out of 11,335 matriculation, nursery, primary and CBSE schools 10,348 schools were open while 987 schools were closed, following the announcement made by the private school association.

KR Nandakumar, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE school association on Sunday marking their protest against violence at Kallakurichi announced closure of private schools.

