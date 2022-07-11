AIADMK tussle: Party headquarters sealed by revenue officials

CHENNAI: As OPS-EPS supporters clashed violently at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, the building was sealed by revenue department officials and Section 144 has been put in place in the area. Police used batons to disperse the crowd as several were injured in the clash.

The action was taken in the wake of violence, authorities said adding everyone inside the party office were moved away by police. Senior police and revenue officials were on the spot.