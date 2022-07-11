AIADMK tussle: Party headquarters sealed by revenue officials

CHENNAI: As OPS-EPS supporters clashed violently at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, the building was sealed by revenue department officials and Section 144 has been put in place in the area. Police used batons to disperse the crowd as several were injured in the clash.
The action was taken in the wake of violence, authorities said adding everyone inside the party office were moved away by police. Senior police and revenue officials were on the spot.
While Panneerselvam (OPS) walked out of the party office with his supporters after asserting that he would approach court, pursue legal action and go to party workers seeking justice, revenue officials sealed the AIADMK headquarters, 'M G R Maaligai.'
Groups of men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam and Palaniswami clashed and scenes of violence and vandalism unfolded in and around the AIADMK headquarters in downtown Avvai Shanmugam Salai.
Palaniswami openly slammed Panneerselvam as the 'stooge' of ruling DMK and blamed him for the violence and said OPS has taken away records from party office and the office chamber used by late party supremo J Jayalalithaa was broken open.
A large number of police have been deployed in the area to prevent any further clashes.
(With inputs from PTI)