AIADMK’s intra-party scuffle gives public a hard time

CHENNAI: Violence near their headquarters in a densely populated city neighbourhood, traffic pile up because of their general council meet — ultimately, it was the general public who had to bear the brunt of the principal opposition party’s intra-party scuffle.

Residents of Avvai Shanmugam Salai in Royapettah were put to hardships and had to stay indoors for a major part of the day as supporters of two former AIADMK chief ministers hurled stones and attacked each other on Monday morning, minutes ahead of the AIADMK general council meeting held at Vanagaram.