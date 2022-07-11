Give Bharat Ratna to Amma, Annadurai, Periyar: AIADMK

CHENNAI: At AIADMK's General Council meeting held at Vanagaram, a total of 16 resolutions were passed. This includes the revival of the powerful general secretary post, which was once held by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, and the post was abolished after her death in 2016.

Now, it has been decided that the elections will be held in four months’ time.

Also, at the GC meeting, the party adopted the second resolution urging the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country, on the late leaders – Periyar E V Ramasamy, C N Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa.