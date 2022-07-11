HC clears decks for EPS to conduct general council meeting

CHENNAI: Observing that the majority of AIADMK General Council members are in favour of convening the GC meeting, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy allows the AIDMK's GC meeting that has been organised at Vanagaram in Chennai.

The judge passed the orders on dismissing the civil suits of AIADMK coordinator OPanneerselvam and GC member P Vairamuthu.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy observed that the court cannot intervene in the affairs of the AIADMK party.

While rejecting the pleas, the judge granted liberty to applicants to approach the court if the GC meeting was not conducted in accordance with the law.

The announcement for this GC meeting was made on June 23 when the applicant and his supporters were present at the dais, the judge added. The judge also pointed out the order of SC allowing the GC meeting.

It is noted that OPS wanted to restrain the AIADMK GC meeting saying it was called illegally. He submitted that no proper notice was given for the meeting as per the bye-laws of AIADMK and the announcement should have been made by the coordinator and joint coordinator.

However, EPS submitted through his counsel that 2190 out of 2665 GC members are supporting the meeting and the meeting was called based on the request of GC members. Since it is a requisition meeting, it does not need any prior notice.