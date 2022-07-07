HC directs EPS to file counter on OPS’ plea against GC meeting

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed AIADMK’s joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami to file his counter on Friday to a suit filed by coordinator O Panneerselvam seeking directions to stall the AIADMK’s general council meeting scheduled on July 11.

“Are the coordinator and joint coordinator posts of AIADMK are vacant now? Can the headquarters office bearers call for a GC meeting? How many days before the notice regarding the GC meeting should be sent? Who is competent to sign the notice for convening the GC meeting? Who had signed the notice in the past when AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa was alive? The respondent shall file a counter answering the above questions with materials, ” Justice Krishnan Ramasamy noted.