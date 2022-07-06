AIADMK goes hi-tech; GC meet attendance to be recorded via RFID

CHENNAI: As AIADMK gears up for its 'contentious' general council meeting on July 11, the party has introduced RFID authentication to allow people into the meeting.
RFID, or Radio Frequency Identification, records entry of members through radio frequency. An RFID membership card to the general council members has been issued.
AIADMK has been mired in political turbulence after voices were raised calling for unitary leadership in the party, which is being hotly contested by Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. The meeting which was held on June 23 ended in a deadlock as all the resolutions were dropped after the Madras HC directed the council not to adopt anything other than those signed by Panneerselvam.
Subsequently, a regathering of the general council on July 11 was announced on June 23 by the presidium chairman Tamil Magan Hussain.
Palaniswami moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court order restraining the AIADMK General Council from amending the party bye-laws during its meeting. His plea would be heard later today.