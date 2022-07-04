AIADMK GC meeting will proceed as planned: KP Munusamy

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader KP Munusamy said that AIADMK general council meeting will take place as planned and EPS will be elected as the General Secretary.

According to sources, 16 resolutions will be passed in the meeting and invitations have been sent out to the members on behalf of the chief executives.

"General Council meeting will take place as planned. Vaithilingam, who is in despair, has been saying that the AIADMK general council meeting will not happen," he said.

He further added that action will be taken if TTV, who is not entitled to accuse AIADMK of any sorts, continues to criticise the party. According to the EPS supporter, Sasikala has been passing notions only to showcase her presence in politics.

On Sunday, Viswanathan, a former minister, said that the post of General Secretary, which had full powers during the times of party founder M G Ramachandran and his successor late J Jayalalithaa, would be revived by way of passing a resolution in the General Council meeting.

In 2017, after the factions led by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami came together, the party declared that Jayalalithaa 'is the eternal general secretary.'

The party came up with a new apex party structure of 'Coordinator' and 'Joint Coordinator' and Panneerselvam and Palaniswami were elected to the top two positions respectively.

In December 2021, the party had amended its rules to strengthen such a top party leadership structure.

The tweaking made it clear that election to the highest posts would be by way of a single vote and electors shall be the party's primary members. Palaniswami and Pannneerselvam were elected unopposed last year.