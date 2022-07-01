EPS expected to sweep the upcoming AIADMK GC meeting

CHENNAI: As the Edappadi K Palaniswami-faction wanting to set things straight the second time in the upcoming AIADMK General Council meeting, a complete decimation is predicted in the O Panneerselvam camp.

With the second General Council meeting within a month is slated to be held on July 11, Palaniswami would be having a walk in the park as his support tally would increase. As the council members in favour of EPS have risen from 2,432 to 2,441 out of 2665, this trend doesn't look like changing. More members are likely to join team EPS.

Except for the resolution appointing the coordinator and joint coordinator, EPS camp is expected to retain all the other resolutions rejected in the June 23 meeting.

Leaders supporting Edappadi Palaniswami are claiming that these posts are no longer valid and that O Panneerselvam is only a treasurer and not the coordinator of AIADMK. Also, EPS has changed his designation to headquarters secretary from joint coordinator.