DMK need not interfere in AIADMK affairs: Stalin

Presiding over the “Dravidian model wedding” in the city, Stalin, in a veiled reference to the AIADMK general council happening at a marriage hall in Vanagaram, said, “You know what is happening in a marriage hall on the other side (of the city). I don’t want to get into it. This is our family wedding. We need not interfere in it.”

Adding that they (AIADMK) have decided to finish off DMK, the Chief Minister said, “Those who thought of destroying the DMK have only got destroyed. That is our sentiment.”

Describing Minister Ramachandran as a loyal party person, Stalin referred to KKSSR’s stint as minister in MGR, J Jayalalithaa, M Karunanidhi and his cabinet and said that such is the hard work of Ramachandran.