DMK need not interfere in AIADMK affairs: Stalin

CHENNAI: The high-octane general council meeting of the Opposition AIADMK at Vanagaram did not fail to draw the attention of Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Making a public appearance at the wedding of state Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran’s family in the city after a few days rest due to fever, Stalin said, the DMK need not interfere in the affairs of the AIADMK.
Presiding over the “Dravidian model wedding” in the city, Stalin, in a veiled reference to the AIADMK general council happening at a marriage hall in Vanagaram, said, “You know what is happening in a marriage hall on the other side (of the city). I don’t want to get into it. This is our family wedding. We need not interfere in it.”
Adding that they (AIADMK) have decided to finish off DMK, the Chief Minister said, “Those who thought of destroying the DMK have only got destroyed. That is our sentiment.”
Describing Minister Ramachandran as a loyal party person, Stalin referred to KKSSR’s stint as minister in MGR, J Jayalalithaa, M Karunanidhi and his cabinet and said that such is the hard work of Ramachandran.
Likening Ramachandran and state Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who also hails from Virudhunagar district, as the Maruthu Brothers who fought valiantly against the British to their death, Stalin said that KKSSR and Thangam were working like Periya Maruthu and Chinna Maruthu for the party and the government.
Showering encomiums on Ramachandran for his hard work, the CM said, “Whenever he is asked something, KKSSR will never say no. He will always say we will take care. Such is his attitude.”