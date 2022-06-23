TamilNadu

OPS is ready to negotiate, invalid election in GC meeting: Vaithilingam

Vaithilingam further stated that, "O. Panneerselvam is ready to negotiate for the benefit of the party. They have to agree to that. According to Amma, the AIADMK should come back to power."
The events that took place in the General Assembly today are the pinnacle of dictatorship, said Vaithilingam
CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam is ready to hold talks with AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, said deputy coordinator Vaithilingam on Thursday.

"We rejected the new resolution and walked out. The events that took place in the General Assembly today are the pinnacle of dictatorship. The AIADMK General Council meeting was not held in a democratic manner," Vaithilingam said.

He pointed out that electing Tamil Magan Hussain as AIADMK Presidium Chairman was not valid. The general committee cannot convene without the permission of the coordinator. They can be chosen by the chairman, the coordinator, and the co-coordinator. The court ruled that only 23 resolutions had to be passed, but the resolution was overturned," he added.

"As the resolutions were repealed, the General Assembly itself became an invalid meeting. The public committee has acted savagely. The coordinator and co-coordinator have the power to convene the general committee. The party leader does not have the power to convene a general assembly," he said.

The letter, which was said to have been signed by members of the general committee, was not genuine, many have forged signatures, he said.

Vaithilingam further stated that, "O. Panneerselvam is ready to negotiate for the benefit of the party. They have to agree to that. According to Amma, the AIADMK should come back to power."

"A total of 2,190 general council members have rejected all the proposed resolutions. They require only to discuss single leadership in this meeting. Unless it was discussed, the resolutions will not be adopted," C Ve Shanmugam said.

The only notable event that happened in today's GC meeting was to elect Tamil Magan Hussain as permanent Presidium Chairman of the AIADMK. Soon after the meeting begin at around 11 am, AIADMK former ministers C Ve Shanmugam and KP Munusamy announced that all the proposed 23 resolutions were rejected by the members.

