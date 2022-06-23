OPS is ready to negotiate, invalid election in GC meeting: Vaithilingam

He pointed out that electing Tamil Magan Hussain as AIADMK Presidium Chairman was not valid. The general committee cannot convene without the permission of the coordinator. They can be chosen by the chairman, the coordinator, and the co-coordinator. The court ruled that only 23 resolutions had to be passed, but the resolution was overturned," he added.

"As the resolutions were repealed, the General Assembly itself became an invalid meeting. The public committee has acted savagely. The coordinator and co-coordinator have the power to convene the general committee. The party leader does not have the power to convene a general assembly," he said.

The letter, which was said to have been signed by members of the general committee, was not genuine, many have forged signatures, he said.

Vaithilingam further stated that, "O. Panneerselvam is ready to negotiate for the benefit of the party. They have to agree to that. According to Amma, the AIADMK should come back to power."