OPS leaves for Delhi to meet Modi amid tense political situation?

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam has reportedly left for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss about the tussle within the party, which happened today at the general council meeting.

OPS along with his son Theni MP Ravindranath, MLA Manoj Pandian and Gopalakrishnan left for Delhi on a Vistara Airlines passenger flight at 9.05 pm tonight.