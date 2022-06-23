OPS leaves for Delhi to meet Modi amid tense political situation?

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam has reportedly left for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss about the tussle within the party, which happened today at the general council meeting.
OPS along with his son Theni MP Ravindranath, MLA Manoj Pandian and Gopalakrishnan left for Delhi on a Vistara Airlines passenger flight at 9.05 pm tonight.
According to reports, OPS has also decided to lodge a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer regarding what happened in the meeting.
Media reports suggest that EPS is likely to fly to the national capital tomorrow.
The general council and executive committee meeting of AIADMK, took place at Chennai’s Vanagaram today in which OPS and his supporters walked out after the council members rejected 23 resolutions.
