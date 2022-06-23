TamilNadu

AIADMK GC meeting: Maduravoyal-Vanagaram road comes to a standstill

Heavy traffic congestion has thrown lives of the office-goers out of gear.
AIADMK functionaries flocking the road
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Owing to the highly anticipated General Council meeting of the Opposition AIADMK in a private wedding hall in Vanagaram, the Maduravoyal-Vanagaram road has been congested.

Vehicles are said to be moving at snail's pace from the Koyambedu flyover to Vanagaram. This has disrupted the everyday life of office-goers and students.

This particular meeting assumes significance in Tamil Nadu politics as it could determine the roadmap of the AIADMK which is witnessing an unprecedented power-struggle. The EPS and OPS factions have touched a sore spot with the talks on a unitary leadership of the party under Palaniswami. The OPS camp, however, believes the existing dual leadership is good to continue while the EPS camp claims this system slackens decision-making.

AIADMK supporters gather outside GC meeting venue

The Madras HC, however, has disallowed the party from introducing an amendment in the party bye-laws apart from the 23 draft agendas given to O Panneerselvam during the early hours of Thursday.

