AIADMK GC meeting: Maduravoyal-Vanagaram road comes to a standstill

CHENNAI: Owing to the highly anticipated General Council meeting of the Opposition AIADMK in a private wedding hall in Vanagaram, the Maduravoyal-Vanagaram road has been congested.

Vehicles are said to be moving at snail's pace from the Koyambedu flyover to Vanagaram. This has disrupted the everyday life of office-goers and students.

This particular meeting assumes significance in Tamil Nadu politics as it could determine the roadmap of the AIADMK which is witnessing an unprecedented power-struggle. The EPS and OPS factions have touched a sore spot with the talks on a unitary leadership of the party under Palaniswami. The OPS camp, however, believes the existing dual leadership is good to continue while the EPS camp claims this system slackens decision-making.