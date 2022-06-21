No unitary leadership? 23 resolutions to feature in AIADMK's GC meet

CHENNAI: With the politically-charged AIADMK general council is round the corner, 23 resolutions are expected to be adopted during the meet.

The resolutions were drafted by a 12-member committee with both EPS and OPS supporters in it.

According to a senior party leader, the number of resolutions were at first 15, then it grew to 18 and finally the number of resolutions made up to 23. However, the highly-debated unitary leadership in political circles wouldn't be making it to the resolutions.

A leader said, Edappadi Palaniswami would cash in on his support of the district secretaries and pass a special resolution on unitary leadership. The resolution's applicability would merited upon the party's byelaws.

"A special general council meeting for the purpose of bringing about a unitary leadership would prevent fissures in the party, EPS however looks to settle the issue once for all on June 23 meeting itself," he added.