No unitary leadership? 23 resolutions to feature in AIADMK's GC meet

CHENNAI: With the politically-charged AIADMK general council is round the corner, 23 resolutions are expected to be adopted during the meet.
The resolutions were drafted by a 12-member committee with both EPS and OPS supporters in it.
According to a senior party leader, the number of resolutions were at first 15, then it grew to 18 and finally the number of resolutions made up to 23. However, the highly-debated unitary leadership in political circles wouldn't be making it to the resolutions.
A leader said, Edappadi Palaniswami would cash in on his support of the district secretaries and pass a special resolution on unitary leadership. The resolution's applicability would merited upon the party's byelaws.
"A special general council meeting for the purpose of bringing about a unitary leadership would prevent fissures in the party, EPS however looks to settle the issue once for all on June 23 meeting itself," he added.
The rift began emerging in AIADMK following calls for single leadership by doing away with the dual leadership system in a meeting with district secretaries on June 14. Seen as a precursor to the general council meeting, in the meeting the EPS camp was in favour of a single leadership under EPS as they believe it would facilitate swift decision-making. Outside the venue, OPS and EPS supporters took names of their respective leaders to lead the party.
O Panneerselvam, on the other hand, expressed reservations over the general council meeting on June 23 over "confusion among party office bearers and cadres" in the unitary leadership issue and requested postponement of the meeting in a letter.
Notwithstanding, the general council meeting is expected to be held as planned on June 23. Of the resolutions, common State political issues like stopping construction of Mekedatu dam and Mullaiperiyar too are expected to be adopted.