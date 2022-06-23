Madras HC disallows AIADMK GC to amend bye-laws

In a sigh of relief to the AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court in the wee hours of Thursday directed the AIADMK General Council not to amend any bye-laws beyond the 23 draft agendas given to OPS.

After a back-to-back hearing from 2.40 am, a division bench of Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan passed the orders around 4.45 am.

OPS's supporter and GC member Shanmugam had challenged the order of a single judge allowing the AIADMK to conduct its GC and shall pass any resolutions.

Hours after Justice Krishnan Ramasamy passed an order in favour of opposition leader and party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, OPS faction requested the Chief Justice of Madras HC Munishwar Nath Bhandari for the late-night hearing of their appeal petition.

As the CJ approved by 11.30 PM on Friday, the division bench sat at Justice M Duraiswamy's house and heard the matter.

Senior Advocate Arvindh Pandian appearing for OPS submitted that his client had given nod to 23 draft agendas and if there is any other resolution beyond these 23, the coordinator will not give his consent.

Former AG A Vijay Narayan, defending party joint- coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami argued that anything can happen in GC meet as per the wish of the AIADMK GC members.

It is noted that after the case for the burial of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in Marina beach premises in 2018, a midnight hearing was entertained by the Madras HC.