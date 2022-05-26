Rameswaram gangrape: Deceased's jewellery pawned at shop

CHENNAI: investigation into the murder and gang-rape of a fisherwoman near Rameshwaram by 6 men arrested on suspicion has revealed that gold and silver jewelery worn by the deceased woman was pawned at a jewellery shop.

A fisherwoman identified as Chandra, (40) was found dead at remote shore area on Tuesday night. The victim was allegedly gangraped, murdered and the body was dumped about 100 metres close to private shrimp farm.

Rameswaram Town police after enquiring picked up six suspects, who are employed in the shrimp farm.

Based on complaint from Balu, fisherman and husband of the victim, police have filed a case under Sections 376 and 302 of IPC, sources said.

Investigations have revealed that six were arrested on suspicion of possessing gold jewelery worn by a fisherwoman around her neck and pawning it at a jewellery shop in Rameswaram area.

Following this, District Superintendent of Police Karthi conducted an intensive investigation into a jewellery shop in Rameswaram and later conducted an intensive investigation into the shrimp farm.