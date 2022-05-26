6 accused in Rameswaram gangrape thrashed by public; treated at hosp

CHENNAI: The six accused in the Rameswaram gangrape and murder case have been hospitalised at Madurai and Ramanathapuram Government hospital as they were beaten black and blue by the public, who were riled over the heinous act.

Six from Odisha, Prakash (22), Vikas (24), Pintu (19), Prasad (19), Rakesh (25) and Ranjan Rana (34), were accused of raping a fisherwoman Chandra (40) who made a living by collecting seashells on the early hours of Wednesday. After raping her, they choked her to death and set her on fire.