Rameswaram gangrape: Body dumped near shrimp farm; 6 N Indians held

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Rameswaram, where a fisherwoman identified as Chandra, (40) was found dead at remote shore area on Tuesday night. The victim was allegedly gangraped, murdered and the body was dumped about 100 metres close to private shrimp farm.

Rameswaram Town police after enquiring picked up six suspects, who are North Indians employed in the shrimp farm.

Based on complaint from Balu, fisherman and husband of the deceased victim, the police have filed a case under Sections 376 and 302 of IPC, sources said.

Ramanathapuram Range DIG NM Mayilvahanan said, “Since the victim's body was found at just about 100 meters close to the private shrimp farm, six migrant workers, who seemed to be from Odisha, have been secured as suspects. However, the body wasn't burnt, but there are visible signs of rape. The investigation team is yet to ascertain the involvement of accused in the crime. Six special teams formed to crack the case.”