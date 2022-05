CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old fisherwoman from Rameswaram was gangraped and murdered by setting fire to her.

The middle-aged woman is said to have made a living by collecting seashells. It is reported that while she went about her work she was apprehended by some men who gangraped her.

It is said that to avoid getting identified, the accused could have burnt her.

Police suspect involvement of six north Indian youth. They have been arrested and are under investigation.