Stalin speaks to Arputhammal after Perarivalan release

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday conveyed his happiness on release of AG Perarivalan to his mother Arputhammal over phone. The mother who fought 30-yr-old battle said her family would be coming to meet him tomorrow.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years of a life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 to grant relief to Perarivalan. ''State cabinet had taken its decision based on relevant considerations. In exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate to release the convict,'' the bench said.
AG Perarivalan is one of the convicts serving life imprisonment in connection with assassination of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi
"Many unknown people have supported us. I don't know many people. I thank all of them," an emotional Arputhammal said while recalling the battle her son endured.
When reporters asked about his future plans, including wedding, such matters will be discussed by the family, Kuildasan, his father said.
The other life term convicts in this case are Murugan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Jayachandran and Nalini.