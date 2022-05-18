Stalin speaks to Arputhammal after Perarivalan release

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday conveyed his happiness on release of AG Perarivalan to his mother Arputhammal over phone. The mother who fought 30-yr-old battle said her family would be coming to meet him tomorrow.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years of a life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 to grant relief to Perarivalan. ''State cabinet had taken its decision based on relevant considerations. In exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate to release the convict,'' the bench said.