Perarivalan release: Stalin calls SC verdict victory for federal structure

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin lauded the Supreme Court verdict ordering release of Perarivalan, who languished in prison over 30 years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Welcoming the judgement, Stalin said it could find a place in the "Justice-law-political-administrative history."

In his statement he said Advocate General Shanmugasundaram has efficiently argued stating that the Governor's nod is sufficient in acceding to the State government's ruling under Articles 161 and 302.

Stalin said this verdict not just guarantees human rights but also the state government's rights.

Recalling GO of Tamil Nadu government, led by late CM Karunanidhi, in 2000, Stalin said the Government Order was instrumental in the reduction of the death to life sentences of Nalini, Murugan, Santhan and Perarivalan.