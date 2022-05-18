Perarivalan release: TN leaders hail Supreme Court's verdict

CHENNAI: Soon after the Supreme Court's announcement on the release of Perarivalan was out, several leaders from Tamil Nadu, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, hailed the verdict and said it was a big relief.

BJP state president K Annamalai said the party "accepts" the apex court verdict, saying the relief to Perarivalan was given by the SC based on its extraordinary power under Article 142.

"We also believe the Supreme Court will not allow compromising with our unity, security and integrity," he said in a tweet.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said his party welcomed the verdict and pointed out at the long incarceration of Perarivalan. He also wanted the Governor to act in accordance with the Constitution and said the verdict raised many questions about the office of the gubernatorial post.