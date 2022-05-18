Have to breathe a bit, says Perarivalan hours after release

JOLARPETTAI: "I firmly believe there is no need for capital punishment," AG Perarivalan said hours after the Supreme Court ordered for his release, a judgement that was received with great jubilation by his family, relatives and several pro-Tamil outfits in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Initially handed capital punishment by a special court in Chennai which was later commuted to life term, Perarivalan said he first wants to "breathe," apparently the air of freedom, before thinking about his future.

"I have just come out. It has been 31 years of legal battle. I have to breathe a bit. Give me some time," he said when reporters asked how did he feel as a "free bird" and what were his future plans.

"I clearly believe there is no need for capital punishment. Not just for mercy...many justices including Supreme Court chief justices have said so and there are many examples. Everybody is human," he said, with his mother Arputhammal and relatives by his side.