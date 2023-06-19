'Orange alert issued for 9 dists, rain to continue for next 3 hrs'

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday issued an orange alert for nine districts of Tamil Nadu as heavy rains lash Chennai and its suburbs, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

As per the latest reports, rainfall in the nine districts, including Chennai is reported to continue for the next 3 hours.

Several parts of Chennai witnessed heavy rains on early Monday morning. Many roads witnessed waterlogging as the rain continued to lash the city and its suburbs along with thunderstorm activity. Motorists suffered due to waterlogging on major roads in the city. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials are actively engaged in the work of draining the stagnant water on Anna Salai Road.

Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. 10 flights that were supposed to land at the Chennai airport were also diverted to Bengaluru.

Also Read: TN Rains: Class 12 supplementary exam to be held today