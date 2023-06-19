TN rains: 10 Chennai-bound flights diverted to Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains in Chennai and its suburbs, 10 Chennai-bound flights were diverted to Bengaluru, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

As per the reports, 10 flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London, Sharjah, and Singapore were unable to land in the city and hovered in the air for a long time. As the weather condition in the city didn't improve, the Chennai Airport control room officials diverted the flights back to Bengaluru, one after the other.

Similarly, 12 international and domestic flights from Chennai travelling to 12 destinations, including Delhi, Andaman, Frankfurt, Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, etc. also departed late from the airport.

Regarding this, Chennai Airport officials said, "Due to heavy rains in the city, the flights in Chennai were unable to land and were diverted to Bengaluru. Similarly, flights departing from Chennai also took off late. The flights, which were diverted to Bengaluru are returning to Chennai this morning, when the weather clears up.

Meanwhile, heavy rains has been lashing Chennai and its suburbs since early Monday morning. Many roads witnessed water logging on Monday morning as the rain continued to lash overnight along with thunderstorm activity. Holiday for schools in 5 districts of Tamil Nadu -- Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Vellore has been declared.