TN Rains: Class 12 supplementary exam to be held today

CHENNAI: Several parts of Chennai witnessed heavy rains on early Monday morning, and a holiday was declared for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Vellore.

In this case, despite the announcement of a holiday for schools, the Plus 2 supplementary examination to be held today will be held as planned, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) said.

The meteorological department issued an orange alert for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts predicting heavy to very heavy rain for the next few hours.