TN rains: RMC issues orange alert for Chennai & neighbouring dists

CHENNAI: Several parts of Chennai witnessed heavy rains on early Monday morning, and a holiday was declared for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.

Many roads witnessed water logging on Monday morning as the rain continued to lash overnight along with thunderstorm activity.

As rain lashes the city and suburbs from Monday, Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam recorded 137 mm and 67 mm of rainfall respectively. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued an orange alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts predicting heavy to very heavy rain for the next few hours.

Many areas, including Broadway, Pattinampakkam, Triplicane, Perambur, Ashok Nagar, Ekkatuthangal, Koyambedu, and interior streets in the city experienced water logging and traffic gridlock as continuous rain affected the normal life of office goers, college students and traders on Monday.

Due to cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal persists now seen between 3.1 km and 5.8km above mean sea level. And the conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular and East India and adjoining areas from June 19 to June 22.

The meteorological department issued an orange alert for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts predicting heavy to very heavy rain for the next few hours. The condition would lead to waterlogging, an increase in water levels in the water bodies, and traffic congestion in these districts.

As per RMC rainfall data, Chennai - Ennore port received 23 mm rainfall, MRC Nagar 21 mm, Madhavaram 34 mm, Kancheepuram 109 mm, Cuddalore 28 mm, Chengalpattu 89 mm and Thiruvallur 50 mm.