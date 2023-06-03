Odisha train derailment live updates: 238 dead, 650 injured taken to hospital
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
CHENNAI: In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.
"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.
Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2023 4:57 AM GMT
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Odisha's Balasore today to take stock of the situation and meet the injured.
- 3 Jun 2023 4:57 AM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the rail accident: Govt of India Sources
- 3 Jun 2023 4:56 AM GMT
People are coming voluntarily to donate blood. I am getting requests from many places so it is a good sign. Since the accident till now, the local people have been providing a lot of assistance to our rescue professionals: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena
- 3 Jun 2023 4:55 AM GMT
MoS Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve speaks on Balasore train accident in Odisha; says, "...After the accident, our Minister reached Odisha and took stock of the situation at the spot. NDRF & Army were called to the spot. Local administration, Railway administration & locals are extending all help. The injured & dead have been taken to nearby hospitals. Rescue operation is underway...High-level committee has been announced by the rail administration to find out if this happened due to human error or technical reasons..."
- 3 Jun 2023 4:53 AM GMT
#WATCH | As of now, 238 people have died. Around 900 passengers injured, says Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena#BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/8cqSSiTiA7— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 4:53 AM GMT
#WATCH | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of damage at the spot of the #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/YSflSpuF9d— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 4:52 AM GMT
#WATCH | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reaches Balasore District Hospital #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/XzoIil6RDA— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 4:27 AM GMT
Indian Army has been deployed to assist in the evacuation and treatment of injured citizens. Army medical and engineering teams with ambulances & support services have been deployed from the Eastern Command. The teams have been routed from multiple bases so as to reach the place of the incident as early as possible: Indian Army
- 3 Jun 2023 4:27 AM GMT
The train accident in Odisha is unfortunate. We are talking to the railway officials and collecting the details of the victims from Andhra Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God to give them peace of mind: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
- 3 Jun 2023 4:07 AM GMT
We're going there to enquire for details. Tamil Nadu CM has spoken to Odisha CM. I will update you after reaching the spot. Hospital facilities are also ready for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu who got affected by Train accident: Tamil Nadu Min Udhayanidhi Stalin
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh reach Chennai Airport.— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
They are travelling to Odisha's #Balasore where a collision between three trains left 238 dead pic.twitter.com/1BXjMEVGb8