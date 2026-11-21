It was a landmark judgment, finding Myanmar responsible for the crime against the country's ethnic Rohingya -- the first time the court ruled that a state committed genocide.

The Hague-based International Court of Justice also ordered Myanmar's military-supported government to allow the Rohingya to return home safely, pay reparations to the Rohingya Muslims and prosecute those suspected of having committed genocide.

But it remains to be seen how much of the ruling can be implemented. The court's rulings are final and legally binding, but it has no way to enforce them beyond reporting noncompliance to the UN Security Council. Myanmar's government on Friday dismissed the ruling as "unfair".

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who is also president of the UN General Assembly, went to Cox's Bazar on Friday to tell Rohingyas who fled the genocide in Myanmar that “at this historic moment” there must be action, his UN spokesperson said.

Suspects must be prosecuted, Rohingya must be able to return to Myanmar voluntarily and safely, they must receive reparations and Myanmar's government must ensure there will never be another genocide, Rahman said, according to spokesperson Melissa Summers. He also said he will advocate with UN member nations on how to follow up on the judgment, stressing "You will not be alone," she said.