The International Court of Justice has no power to enforce Thursday's ruling, which orders Myanmar's military-supported government to allow those who fled the violence to return home safely, to pay reparations to the Rohingya Muslims and prosecute those suspected of having committed genocide.

Myanmar's government has denied committing genocide, claiming it acted against insurgents, and is considered unlikely to fulfil any of the court's demands. President Min Aung Hlaing, the former military leader, was in charge of the 2017 operation. The court said evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 100,000 Rohingya.

Khine Khine Soe, the president's spokeswoman, noted the International Court of Justice decision handed down Thursday had been the result of a nine-to-six vote of the judges.

“Not all 15 judges agreed with the decision,” she told reporters in the capital Naypyitaw. “So it was not a decision made unanimously. I would say that it was unfair.”

While the World Court's rulings are final and legally binding, it has no recourse beyond reporting noncompliance to the UN Security Council.