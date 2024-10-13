Zipline fiasco at Chennai Kalaignar Park: Minister denies malfunction, blames gravity

CHENNAI: A day after zipline operation at the newly opened Kalaignar Centenary Park in Chennai was suspended while two women on it were suspended mid-air, Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam said on Sunday that the safety of all visitors to the park was ensured.

Responding to the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami's criticism, Panneerselvam said all equipment at the Kalaignar Centenary Park was up to standards.

The minister’s statement comes after the AIADMK general secretary alleged that the ruling DMK government was toying with public safety by using substandard equipment such as ziplines in the newly opened Kalaignar Centenary Park.

Hitting back at the opposition leader, Panneerselvam said Palaniswami was not concerned about public welfare. Rather, he was upset that the land that he and VK Sasikala, late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa’s close aide, wanted to usurp has now been reclaimed and turned into a modern park.

Commenting on the zipline malfunction, the minister said, "Zipline is a gravity-based ride. A zipline that operates on the basis of gravity is unlikely to malfunction. On Saturday, when two female visitors went for a ride on the zipline, the difference between their body weight and the gravity of the zipline led to them being stalled mid-air for about 10 seconds. Immediately, the zipline was keyed, and the duo landed safely."

Panneerselvam added that all services and facilities at the park, including zipline, aviary, glass house, musical fountain, etc., were available at a low fee.

