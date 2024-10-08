CM Stalin inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary park on Chennai's Cathedral Road

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Park developed at a cost of Rs 46 crore in the 6.09 acre land belonging to the Horticulture Department on Cathedral Road.

Stalin, accompanied by deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, dedicated the park and horticulture museum with several recreation facilities to public use. It was named after the late chief minister and 13-time MLA M Karunanidhi to honour his contribution to Tamil development, literature, arts, cultural development, and empowerment of the downtrodden people.

Also Read: Kalaignar Super Tree Tower Park to open gates to public on 7.10.2024; here's all you need to know

Stalin had laid the foundation on February 27 for developing the park on the land retrieved after a prolonged legal battle.

The Chief Minister also distributed certificates to the artists involved in developing the horticulture museum, orchid house, glass house, ornamental arch, green cave, aviary and musical fountain in the park.

A government release said that the park would consist of a 500-meter zip line, a 10,000 sq ft and 16-meter tall glass house comprising attractive flowering plants, an aviary of foreign birds, a wood house, waterfalls and a children’s play area.