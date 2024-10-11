Why pay to spend time in park, ask visitors of Kalaignar Centenary Park

CHENNAI: With world-class features and a variety of entertainment amenities for the public, a newly-launched Kalaignar Centenary Park, which offers a large space for denizens to spend time at leisure, has rankled the public due to lack of parking space and a multiple fee structure.

The public, who visited the park on Wednesday, said they were not able to visit the park in peace and enjoy the time.

Speaking to DT Next, A Ravindranath from Chennai, highlighted the park’s well-designed modern entertainment features but he wasn’t happy about the multiple fee structure. “Features like horticulture museum, zip line, glass house, orchid cottage, aviary with exotic birds, musical fountain, mist pathway etc., are well located. However, the entrance fee is Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children. Also, they charge Rs 50 for adults and Rs 40 for kids to visit the glass house. Zip line, musical fountain, aviary, rides etc can be avoided with separate fees for each. It feels a bit like visiting a privately-owned amusement park rather than a horticulture park,” he lamented.

The senior citizen also expressed his concern about the parking facilities. “There is no space for parking in the park. Crossing the signal, parking the vehicle in the opposite Semmozhi Poonga, picking up children and crossing the road is a nightmare,” he opined.

Expressing his disappointment, K Shriram from Arumbakkam, said, “For those of us who come here to spend time with family and have a good time, being stopped and charged at every point causes stress. It defeats the very purpose of the park. No peace of mind while visiting the park.”

S Manikandan, who visited the park with his wife, urged the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (Tanhoda) to waive the entry fee or fix a single fee for every feature. A few others also urged the Tanhoda to ensure the waterfall and mist-pathway are operable sans a fixed time slot.

“The entry fee can be waived and only the fee for other features can be collected as a lump sum. Or, at the time of entry, a single fee may be fixed for all features as a whole,” he said.

Citing the expenditure and maintenance, P Kumaravel Pandian, director, Horticulture and Plantation Crops, said it was not possible to reduce the tariff immediately. “The park has been set up at a cost of Rs 45 crore, and has to be well maintained. ACs are turned on throughout the day in many places, including the glasshouse. There are other expenses too. It’s not about making profit. Our main objective is to maintain the park so that it does not run at a loss,” he told this newspaper.

Addressing the parking issue, Pandian said, “Arrangements were made to park vehicles at Semmozhi Poonga and a foot-over-bridge will soon be constructed to connect the two parks

Also Read:Check out activities and fee details of newly opened Kalaignar Centenary Park

It may be noted that PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy and other leaders have also urged the ruling DMK government to reduce the fee structure for the Kalaignar Centenary Park.