Vijay-Sangeetha divorce case adjourned to June 15

Both Vijay and Sangeetha appeared for the hearing through video conferencing at around 10.30 am. After hearing the matter, the presiding judge adjourned the next phase of the proceedings to June 15.

The couple have been married for 27 years. Sangeetha filed a petition seeking divorce on grounds of infidelity on February 24 before the Chengalpattu District Principal Sessions Court. The case was later transferred to the Chengalpattu Family Court. During the previous hearing, summons were issued to both parties and the matter was posted to April 20.