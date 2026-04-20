Vijay-Sangeetha divorce case adjourned to June 15

‘Marriage irretrievably broken’: Vijay’s wife files for divorce
DTNEXT Bureau27 Feb 2026, 20:0227 Feb 2026, 16:4827 Feb 2026, 16:4CHENNAI: The divorce petition involving actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay and his wife Sangeetha came up for hearing at the Chengalpattu Family Court on Monday, April 20, following which the case was adjourned to June 15.
Both Vijay and Sangeetha appeared for the hearing through video conferencing at around 10.30 am. After hearing the matter, the presiding judge adjourned the next phase of the proceedings to June 15.
The couple have been married for 27 years. Sangeetha filed a petition seeking divorce on grounds of infidelity on February 24 before the Chengalpattu District Principal Sessions Court. The case was later transferred to the Chengalpattu Family Court. During the previous hearing, summons were issued to both parties and the matter was posted to April 20.
Considering that both are public figures and citing security and logistical concerns over personal appearance in court, a petition had been filed seeking permission for them to attend the hearings through video conferencing.
In her 12-page petition, Sangeetha has sought alimony and the right to reside in their matrimonial home in Neelankarai. She has also raised issues related to the marriage in her filing.
It is stated in the petition filed on behalf of Vijay that he is currently engaged in election-related duties and political tours.
Legal sources said further developments in the case are expected during the next hearing on June 15. While divorce cases usually involve a one-year waiting period, this case is said to likely extend for around six to seven months.