TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, accuses him of infidelity

According to the petition, the case has been filed under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), (d) and Sections 36 & 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking dissolution of marriage.

As detailed in the court documents, the couple’s marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A ceremonial wedding was subsequently solemnized on August 25, 1999, at Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Egmore, Chennai, in accordance with Hindu customs and rites.

The couple has two children: a son born in 2000 and a daughter born in 2005.