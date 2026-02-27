TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, accuses him of infidelity

CHENNAI: A divorce petition has been filed before the District Court in Chengalpattu by Sangeetha Vijay against her husband, C Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, a prominent Tamil film actor and leader of TVK.
According to the petition, the case has been filed under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), (d) and Sections 36 & 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking dissolution of marriage.
As detailed in the court documents, the couple’s marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A ceremonial wedding was subsequently solemnized on August 25, 1999, at Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Egmore, Chennai, in accordance with Hindu customs and rites.
The couple has two children: a son born in 2000 and a daughter born in 2005.
The petitioner alleges that in April 2021 she discovered that her husband was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. Despite assurances that the relationship would end, she claims the association continued.
The petition further states that between September 2021 and February 2022, attempts were made through legal counsel to resolve the matter amicably, but without success.
It alleges that the respondent became emotionally withdrawn and subjected the petitioner to mental cruelty and neglect.
The document also claims that the respondent continued to appear publicly and travel with the said actress, with related posts circulating on social media, allegedly causing humiliation to the petitioner and their children.
The petitioner has refrained from naming the actress in the filing but has reserved the right to do so during proceedings if necessary.
According to the petition, the respondent allegedly imposed financial restrictions on the petitioner and withdrew certain facilities previously enjoyed by her. The filing contends that the marital relationship has irretrievably broken down and now “survives only on paper."
The petitioner states that multiple efforts were made to reach an amicable settlement, including personal discussions, the last of which reportedly took place on November 9, 2025, but no resolution was reached.
In her plea, the petitioner has requested:
Dissolution of the marriage solemnized on August 25, 1999.
The right to reside in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai, Chennai, until disposal of the petition or provision of suitable alternative accommodation.
Grant of fair and reasonable permanent alimony commensurate with the respondent’s income and status.
She has also sought that the matter be conducted in camera to protect the privacy and dignity of all parties involved.