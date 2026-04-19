Vijay likely to accept divorce as settlement talks continue ahead of court hearing

CHENNAI: Speculation around a possible mutual split between actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay and his wife Sangeetha has intensified, with reports suggesting that a divorce petition has been filed and is likely to come up for hearing soon.
Amid this, sources indicate that Vijay is considering granting a divorce, with discussions said to have taken place between legal representatives from both sides in Chennai recently. It is also reported that the talks were held in the presence of a close family astrologer who had travelled from Mumbai.
According to a Maalaimalar report, Sangeetha has sought a substantial financial settlement, allegedly asking that it be based on the asset details declared by Vijay in his election affidavit. She is also said to have requested that provisions be made not only for herself but also for their children.
Sources further suggest that Vijay may have agreed to provide a settlement amount for Sangeetha and has expressed willingness to take responsibility for the care of their son and daughter. However, there has been no official confirmation from either party regarding these claims.
With the case expected to be taken up for hearing soon, the reported negotiations have drawn significant attention.
Vijay and Sangeetha were married in 1999. The couple have two children a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Divya Saasha.