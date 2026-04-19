Vijay likely to accept divorce as settlement talks continue ahead of court hearing

Amid this, sources indicate that Vijay is considering granting a divorce, with discussions said to have taken place between legal representatives from both sides in Chennai recently. It is also reported that the talks were held in the presence of a close family astrologer who had travelled from Mumbai.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Sangeetha has sought a substantial financial settlement, allegedly asking that it be based on the asset details declared by Vijay in his election affidavit. She is also said to have requested that provisions be made not only for herself but also for their children.

Sources further suggest that Vijay may have agreed to provide a settlement amount for Sangeetha and has expressed willingness to take responsibility for the care of their son and daughter. However, there has been no official confirmation from either party regarding these claims.