Vengaivayal incident: Three individuals involved in mixing human feaces, TN govt informs Madras HC

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court on Friday that three individuals were involved in Vengaivayal case. The government revealed that Sudarsan, Muthukrishnan, and Muraliraja, all from the Vengaivayal area, are linked to the incident.

A charge sheet has been filed against the accused, alleging that Muraliraja spread false information, while Sudarsan and Muthukrishnan climbed onto an overhead tank and deliberately mixed human waste into the water.

According to reports, the intention was revenge against the husband of the Muttukadu panchayat president.

The incident took place on December 26, 2022, when human waste was discovered in an overhead water tank that supplied water to Scheduled Caste residents of the village.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was initially set up to probe the matter, and the case was later transferred to the CB-CID in 2023.

